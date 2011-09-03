Sept 3 Leading third round scores from the
European Masters at the par-71 course in Crans-sur-Sierre,
Switzerland on Saturday.
199 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 66 65
200 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 69 64
201 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 65 69 67
202 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 68 66
Gary Boyd (Britain) 65 69 68
203 Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 67 65
Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 66 66
Damian Ulrich (Switzerland) 69 67 67
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 66 67
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 65 70 68
Danny Willett (Britain) 71 64 68
204 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 68 66
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 67 68
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 67 68
205 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 68 67
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 68 68
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 66 69
David Lynn (Britain) 68 68 69
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 67 68 70
206 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 70 66
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 69 67
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 68 70 68
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 67 71 68
Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 71 66 69
207 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 67 68
Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 68 68
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 68 69
George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 66 69
Darren Clarke (Britain) 67 71 69
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 71 70
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 66 71
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 66 72
Nick Dougherty (Britain) 63 72 72
