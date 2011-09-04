Sept 4 Leading final round scores from the
European Masters at the par-71 course in Crans-sur-Sierre,
Switzerland on Sunday.
264 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 68 66 62
268 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 65 70 68 65
269 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 67 68 70 64
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 65 69 67 68
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 66 65 70
270 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 70 66 64
David Lynn (Britain) 68 68 69 65
Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 69 64 70
271 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 71 70 64
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 68 67 66
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 67 68 67
272 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 67 68 65
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 68 68 67
Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 67 65 69
273 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 68 69 66
274 Simon Dyson (Britain) 66 68 74 66
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 66 69 69
275 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 69 70 69 67
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 66 71 68
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 69 67 69
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 68 66 71
Damian Ulrich (Switzerland) 69 67 67 72
Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 66 66 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 66 67 72
276 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 70 68 68
George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 66 69 69
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 67 71 68 70
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 72 72 64
Danny Willett (Britain) 71 64 68 73
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 71 68 74 63
Gary Boyd (Britain) 65 69 68 74