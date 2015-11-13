Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW Masters at the par-72 course on Friday in Shanghai -12 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 66 -9 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 64 71 -8 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 68 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 65 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 67 69 -7 Ross Fisher (Britain) 66 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 66 -6 Victor Dubuisson (France) 65 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 70 -5 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 69 James Morrison (Britain) 70 69 Julien Quesne (France) 70 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 67 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 68 71 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 72 -4 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 69 David Howell (Britain) 69 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 70 70 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 72 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 68 Dou Zecheng (China) 68 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 70 -3 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 71 Zhang Huilin (China) 71 70 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 72 69 -2 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 71 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 71 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 74 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 71 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 68 74 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 71 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 73 Gary Stal (France) 69 73 -1 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 73 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 71 Chen Zihao (China) 72 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 75 0 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 71 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 74 1 Li Haotong (China) 71 74 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 75 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 73 Cao Yi (China) 73 72 David Horsey (Britain) 70 75 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 74 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 74 71 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 75 2 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 75 71 Moon Kyong-Jun (Korea) 72 74 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 74 3 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 76 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 74 73 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 77 Wu Ashun (China) 74 73 John Daly (U.S.) 72 75 4 Ouyang Zheng (China) 77 71 He Zeyu (China) 74 74 Zhang Xinjun (China) 68 80 5 Alexander Levy (France) 73 76 8 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 80 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 78 74 9 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 78 75 Zhao Xiongyi (China) 78 75 11 Yuan Zhouhuan (China) 80 75 12 Hu Mu (China) 77 79