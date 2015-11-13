Golf-Play suspended by high winds at ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.
Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW Masters at the par-72 course on Friday in Shanghai -12 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 66 -9 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 64 71 -8 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 68 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 65 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 67 69 -7 Ross Fisher (Britain) 66 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 66 -6 Victor Dubuisson (France) 65 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 70 -5 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 69 James Morrison (Britain) 70 69 Julien Quesne (France) 70 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 67 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 68 71 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 72 -4 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 69 David Howell (Britain) 69 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 70 70 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 72 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 68 Dou Zecheng (China) 68 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 70 -3 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 71 Zhang Huilin (China) 71 70 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 72 69 -2 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 71 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 71 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 74 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 71 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 68 74 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 71 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 73 Gary Stal (France) 69 73 -1 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 73 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 71 Chen Zihao (China) 72 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 75 0 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 71 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 74 1 Li Haotong (China) 71 74 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 75 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 73 Cao Yi (China) 73 72 David Horsey (Britain) 70 75 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 74 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 74 71 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 75 2 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 75 71 Moon Kyong-Jun (Korea) 72 74 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 74 3 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 76 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 74 73 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 77 Wu Ashun (China) 74 73 John Daly (U.S.) 72 75 4 Ouyang Zheng (China) 77 71 He Zeyu (China) 74 74 Zhang Xinjun (China) 68 80 5 Alexander Levy (France) 73 76 8 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 80 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 78 74 9 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 78 75 Zhao Xiongyi (China) 78 75 11 Yuan Zhouhuan (China) 80 75 12 Hu Mu (China) 77 79
RANCHO MIRAGE, March 30 French veteran Karine Icher fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the early first-round lead on Thursday over an impressive chasing pack at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year.