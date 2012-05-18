May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings after the round robin
stage of the World Match Play Championship in Casares, Spain on
Friday.
Pool Ballesteros
1 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 4
2 Richard Finch (England) 2
3 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 0
Pool Gabrielsson
1 Justin Rose (England) 4
2 Robert Rock (England) 2
3 Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland) 0
Pool Palmer
1 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 4
2 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1
3 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1
Pool Larson
1 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4
2 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 1
3 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 1
Pool Woosnam
1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4
2 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 2
3 Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) 0
Pool Norman
1 Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 3
2 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 3
3 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 0
Pool McCormack
1 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 2
2 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2
3 Branden Grace (South Africa) 2
Pool Player
1 Ian Poulter (England) 4
2 Tom Lewis (England) 2
3 John Senden (Australia) 0