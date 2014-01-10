Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Volvo Golf Champions at the par-72 course on Friday in Durban 137 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 67 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 69 138 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 69 139 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 67 140 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 67 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 71 141 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 74 67 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 71 142 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 71 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 71 71 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 72 143 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 74 69 144 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 73 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 72 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 70 74 145 David Howell (Britain) 76 69 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 73 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 74 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 72 73 David Lynn (Britain) 71 74 146 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 76 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 73 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 72 147 Julien Quesne (France) 74 73 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 74 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 79 68 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 75 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 73 148 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 78 149 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 73 76 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 74 150 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 77
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.