Oct 15 Leading third-round scores from
the Portugal Masters at the par-72 course in Vilamoura on
Saturday
198 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 65 64
199 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 69 64 66
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 66 66 67
200 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 66 70 64
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 65 69 66
201 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 69 66 66
Keith Horne (South Africa) 69 65 67
202 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 72 67 63
Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 64 68
James Kingston (South Africa) 64 68 70
Simon Khan (Britain) 65 66 71
203 David Dixon (Britain) 69 64 70
204 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 68 67
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 67 69 68
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 66 69
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 66 69
Rhys Davies (Britain) 65 67 72
205 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 69 66
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 69 67
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 71 67
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 67 67
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 70 68 67
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 66 69
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 68 70