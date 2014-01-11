Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Volvo Golf Champions at the par-72 course on Saturday in Durban 206 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 67 69 207 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 67 70 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 69 69 208 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 69 71 209 Branden Grace (South Africa) 74 67 68 210 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 67 73 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 71 68 211 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 70 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 74 69 68 212 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 67 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 75 65 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 71 71 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 71 70 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 71 72 213 Julien Quesne (France) 74 73 66 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 70 74 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 71 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 76 70 67 214 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 79 68 67 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 74 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 72 70 215 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 73 69 216 David Howell (Britain) 76 69 71 217 David Lynn (Britain) 71 74 72 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 73 76 68 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 71 71 75 218 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 73 71 74 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 73 73 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 73 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 72 73 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 78 70 219 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 74 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 72 73 220 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 74 71 222 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 72 80 227 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 77 77
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci