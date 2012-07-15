July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European PGA Tour Scottish Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Inverness
Jeev Milkha Singh wins play-off at the first extra hole
271 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 66 70 68 67
271 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 62 70 67 72
272 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 66 66 70 70
Marc Warren (Britain) 68 69 64 71
273 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 67 68 71 67
Thomas Levet (France) 68 69 66 70
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 65 72 64 72
274 Phillip Price (Britain) 68 69 68 69
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 69 66 70
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 65 66 72
275 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 69 69 71
Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 68 69 67 71
S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 67 67 69 72
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 64 71 68 72
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 67 65 75
276 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 69 69 69 69
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 65 71 69 71
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 66 72 67 71
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 69 67 71
Luke Donald (Britain) 67 68 68 73
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 67 70 66 73
Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 73 64 65 74
Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 64 74
277 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 71 68 66 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 72 65 72
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 70 66 72
Richard Green (Australia) 68 69 67 73
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 66 69 68 74
278 Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 69 69 69
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 71 68 68 71
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 66 72 68 72
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 70 67 73
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 71 68 66 73
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 68 69 74
Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 69 67 74
280 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 69 72 71
David Lynn (Britain) 71 67 71 71
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 65 73 72
Robert Coles (Britain) 66 71 71 72
David Dixon (Britain) 68 71 69 72
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 68 68 72
Chris Wood (Britain) 68 72 67 73
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 70 70 67 73
David Horsey (Britain) 68 72 67 73
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 64 73 74
Andrew Johnston (Britain) 69 70 67 74
281 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 67 73 70
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 67 72 71 71
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 71 70 71
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 71 69 72
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 68 65 78
282 Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 73 66 72 71
George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 69 72 72
Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 67 70 72
Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 70 68 74
Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 68 72 75
Andrea Pavan (Italy) 70 67 69 76
283 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 68 75 71
Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 68 72 72 71
Rhys Davies (Britain) 72 68 68 75
284 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 71 76 68
Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 68 72 72
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 67 76 73
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 69 70 72 73
Danny Denison (Britain) 70 70 71 73
Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 70 68 71 75
Steven O'Hara (Britain) 69 71 69 75
285 David Howell (Britain) 70 67 77 71
Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 68 73 72
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 68 72 69 76
Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 70 69 78
287 James Morrison (Britain) 72 67 74 74
Alex Haindl (South Africa) 70 68 69 80
288 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 64 75 80
Jack McDonald (Britain) 70 70 68 80
289 Richard Wallis (Britain) 72 68 73 76
290 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 70 73 77