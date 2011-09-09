Sept 9 Leading first round scores from the
weather-affected Dutch Open at the par-70 course in Hilversum on
Friday.
65 Marcel Siem (Germany) 65
Simon Dyson (Britain) 65
66 Simon Khan (Britain) 66
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 66
Shiv Kapur (India) 66
James Kingston (South Africa) 66
Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 66
Ross Fisher (Britain) 66
67 Dylan Boshart (Netherlands) 67
Rhys Davies (Britain) 67
Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 67
Oliver Wilson (Britain) 67
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 67
David Lynn (Britain) 67
68 Richard Bland (Britain) 68
Gary Orr (Britain) 68
Oskar Henningsson (Sweden) 68
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 68
Jeong Jin (South Korea) 68
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 68
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 68
Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 68
Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 68
Simon Wakefield (Britain) 68
Brett Rumford (Australia) 68
Stephen Dodd (Britain) 68
Robert Coles (Britain) 68
Marc Warren (Britain) 68
