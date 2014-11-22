Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai 202 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 73 64 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 66 68 205 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 66 68 206 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 70 70 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 68 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 68 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 67 70 69 207 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 71 65 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 67 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 68 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 67 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 69 68 209 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 69 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 70 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 73 67 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 71 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 70 67 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 67 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 73 69 67 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 69 69 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 68 70 210 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 70 67 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 70 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 71 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 74 67 211 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 72 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 69 69 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 68 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 69 69 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 69 75 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 76 69 66 David Howell (Britain) 71 67 73 212 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 72 68 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 74 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 75 67 70 Romain Wattel (France) 71 70 71 213 Luke Donald (Britain) 76 66 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 73 71 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 71 70 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 73 69 214 Ian Poulter (Britain) 75 69 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 70 72 Alexander Levy (France) 71 72 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 76 66 72 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 76 66 72 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 74 70 215 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 71 74 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 75 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 72 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 70 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 72 69 74 216 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 78 68 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 74 71 217 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 72 72 218 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 74 76 68 219 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 72 72 220 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 75 74 71 221 David Lipsky (U.S.) 76 75 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 73 78 70 222 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 72 75
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.