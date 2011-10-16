Oct 16 Leading final round scores from the
Portuguese Masters at the par-72 course in Vilamoura on Sunday.
267 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 64 68 65
269 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 65 64 71
270 Gregory Havret (France) 66 69 71 64
David Lynn (Britain) 70 68 68 64
George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 69 66 65
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 66 66 67 71
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 69 64 66 71
271 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 68 70 66
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 68 67 67
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 65 69 66 71
272 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 67 68 72 65
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 67 68 71 66
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 66 69 68
James Kingston (South Africa) 64 68 70 70
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 66 70 64 72
273 Steve Webster (Britain) 66 70 70 67
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 66 69 68
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 71 67 68
Rhys Davies (Britain) 65 67 72 69
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 66 69 69
Simon Khan (Britain) 65 66 71 71
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 72 67 63 71
274 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 66 67 76 65
Pedro Figueiredo (Portugal) 71 65 71 67
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 72 68 68
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 67 69 68 70
275 Steven O'Hara (Britain) 68 71 69 67
Ross Fisher (Britain) 66 70 71 68
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)