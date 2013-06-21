Golf-Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN, March 2 Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Munich. The cut was set at 141. 132 Ernie Els (South Africa) 63 69 133 Alexander Levy (France) 65 68 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 64 69 134 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 65 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 68 135 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 64 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 67 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 64 71 136 Gary Stal (France) 68 68 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 66 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 64 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 70 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 66 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 65 71 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 67 69 137 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 69 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 69 68 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 68 69 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 66 71 Mark Tullo (Chile) 68 69 138 David Higgins (Ireland) 67 71 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 70 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 71 67 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 69 69 Peter Fowler (Australia) 67 71 James Morrison (Britain) 68 70 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 68 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 70 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 68 70 139 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 69 Romain Wattel (France) 67 72 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 74 65 John Parry (Britain) 67 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 66 73 Paul Waring (Britain) 66 73 140 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 69 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 67 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 69 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 72 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 75 65 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 66 74 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 74 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 69 Huang Wenyi (China) 71 69 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 73 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 68 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 68 72 141 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 68 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 69 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 70 71 Marco Crespi (Italy) 69 72 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 71 David Horsey (Britain) 68 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 72 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 73 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 71 70 Anthony Snobeck (France) 70 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 71 70 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 71 Gary Orr (Britain) 73 68 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 68 73 142 DNQ Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 71 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 71 71 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 72 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 70 72 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 74 68 Gregory Havret (France) 67 75 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 71 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 70 Christoph Guenther (Germany) 68 74 Thomas Levet (France) 67 75 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 71 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 70 72 143 DNQ Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 72 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 72 Tom Lewis (Britain) 65 78 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 69 74 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 73 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 73 James Kingston (South Africa) 68 75 144 DNQ Phillip Price (Britain) 69 75 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 78 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 72 72 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 70 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 72 72 David Howell (Britain) 74 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 72 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 70 74 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 68 76 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 74 70 145 DNQ Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 74 71 Markus Brier (Austria) 72 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 76 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 71 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 74 Richard Green (Australia) 71 74 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 72 73 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 72 73 146 DNQ Dennis Kuepper (Germany) 72 74 Keith Horne (South Africa) 75 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 74 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 73 73 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 73 73 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 76 147 DNQ Sam Little (Britain) 74 73 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 74 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 74 73 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 70 77 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 70 77 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 78 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 78 69 148 DNQ Johan Edfors (Sweden) 74 74 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 74 74 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 75 73 Scott Henry (Britain) 75 73 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 70 78 149 DNQ Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 77 Maximilian Roehrig (Germany) 72 77 150 DNQ Jamie Elson (Britain) 75 75 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 75 75 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 75 75 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 75 75 151 DNQ Scott Arnold (Australia) 74 77 Robert Coles (Britain) 75 76 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 73 78 Christian Cevaer (France) 75 76 152 DNQ Espen Kofstad (Norway) 76 76 Dominic Foos (Germany) 78 74 Gary Boyd (Britain) 77 75 David Lynn (Britain) 73 79 153 DNQ Rhys Davies (Britain) 79 74 156 DNQ Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 74 82 157 DNQ Nicolas Meitinger (Germany) 80 77 169 DNQ Constantin Schwierz (Germany) 85 84 WDW Julien Quesne (France)
March 1 A Florida golf club owned by U.S. President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge's ruling that it pay $5.77 million to former members for refusing to refund their deposits when they wanted to resign.
March 1 The elimination of "ball moved" penalties and reduction of time allowed to search for a lost ball are among several fundamental rule changes that have been proposed by golf's governing bodies.