Golf-Garcia moves clear in Dubai
Feb 4 Sergio Garcia shot a third-round 68 to finish three shots clear of his Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson in the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.
Dec 1 Leading first round s cores from the European PGA Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course in Hong Kong on Thursday:
64 Rory McIlroy (Britain)
Alvaro Quiros (Spain)
David Horsey (Britain) 65 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 66 Darren Beck (Australia)
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 67 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden)
Richie Ramsay (Britain)
Oliver Fisher (Britain)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand)
Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea)
Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines)
Kunal Bhasin (Australia)
*Martin Wiegele (Austria) 69 Scott Barr (Australia)
Jason Hak (Hong Kong)
Paul Lawrie (Britain)
Sujjan Singh (India)
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
Christian Cevaer (France)
Peter Lawrie (Ireland)
Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand)
Berry Henson (U.S.)
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand)
David Howell (Britain)
Anirban Lahiri (India)
Stephen Gallacher (Britain)
*After 16 holes
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing By Alison Wildey)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai holes played rounds -16 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 65 67 68 -13 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 68 68 67 -11 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 69 68 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 18 67 71 67 -10 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18
Feb 3 Australian golfer Steven Bowditch issued a public apology on Friday after being arrested earlier in the day by police in Scottsdale, Arizona for driving under the influence of alcohol.