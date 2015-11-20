Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Dubai
-12 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 66
-11 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 64
-9 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65
-8 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 67
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 68
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 65
-7 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 71
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 66
Justin Rose (Britain) 71 66
Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 69
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65
Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 68 69
-6 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 65
An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 68
Danny Willett (Britain) 68 70
Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 69
Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 69 69
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 72
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 71
-5 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 71
Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 67
-4 Anirban Lahiri (India) 73 67
Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 69
Marc Warren (Britain) 72 68
Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 74
Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 71
-3 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 70
Luke Donald (Britain) 69 72
Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 70
Gary Stal (France) 71 70
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 72
Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 70
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 71
Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 68
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 72
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 73
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 68
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70
-2 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 73
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 70
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 71
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 74
-1 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 72
Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 73
0 Julien Quesne (France) 73 71
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 72
James Morrison (Britain) 71 73
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 74
1 Alexander Levy (France) 74 71
Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 72
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 76 69
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 75 70
2 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 77 69
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 76 70
Scott Hend (Australia) 77 69
3 Lee Slattery (Britain) 76 71
4 David Howell (Britain) 72 76
5 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 77 72