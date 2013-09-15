UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world number one ranking
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dutch Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Zandvoort Joost Luiten wins play-off at the first extra hole 268 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 65 66 68 268 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 64 67 70 67 271 Gregory Havret (France) 67 70 68 66 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 68 68 66 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 63 71 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 65 70 67 69 272 Julien Quesne (France) 67 65 70 70 273 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 67 72 66 274 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 65 66 77 66 David Horsey (Britain) 71 66 70 67 275 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 70 65 73 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 66 69 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 68 69 69 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 65 71 68 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 67 65 71 72 276 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 64 74 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 71 72 66 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 71 71 66 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 65 73 69 Paul Waring (Britain) 70 68 69 69 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 68 68 70 277 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 69 66 73 69 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 72 64 71 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 66 71 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 68 75 64 278 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 67 74 66 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 68 74 66 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 68 67 69 74 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 68 68 73 279 Mark Foster (Britain) 68 70 71 70 Chris Paisley (Britain) 68 68 73 70 Richard Green (Australia) 70 66 73 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 65 73 71 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 70 71 70 Alexander Levy (France) 73 65 72 69 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 68 67 73 71 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 68 67 73 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 64 74 72 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 73 67 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 68 74 67 280 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 66 71 71 David Howell (Britain) 65 70 74 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 67 72 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 71 68 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 71 68 74 281 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 67 72 73 Wu Ashun (China) 69 68 69 75 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 69 68 76 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 66 69 75 282 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 67 71 71 73 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 67 71 71 73 Gary Orr (Britain) 65 70 75 72 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 69 67 74 72 Scott Henry (Britain) 69 69 73 71 Seve Benson (Britain) 69 70 76 67 283 Anthony Snobeck (France) 68 66 73 76 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 69 70 74 70 284 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 68 73 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 70 73 74 David Higgins (Ireland) 72 67 74 71 Christian Cevaer (France) 70 69 74 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 63 79 71 285 Rowin Caron (Netherlands) 73 65 73 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 69 69 73 74 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 68 75 72 Robert Coles (Britain) 69 70 75 71 286 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 71 67 71 77 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 71 66 74 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 68 74 75 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 71 68 73 74 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 68 76 73 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 69 76 71 287 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 73 65 75 74 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 69 77 71 288 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 67 74 75 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 68 71 77 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 69 78 72 289 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 69 69 79 72
March 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Mexico City -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 68 -13 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 66 -12 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 68 72 65 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 68 -11 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 69 68 68 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68
March 5 Dustin Johnson surrendered a big lead before cementing his world number one ranking with a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.