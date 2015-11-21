Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai -16 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 66 68 -15 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 68 65 -13 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65 68 -12 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 68 66 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 64 71 -11 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 67 69 Danny Willett (Britain) 68 70 67 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 68 69 68 -10 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 69 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 65 70 -9 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 71 69 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 70 69 -8 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70 67 Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 67 69 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 66 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 71 71 -7 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 72 68 Gary Stal (France) 71 70 68 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 71 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 72 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 69 69 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 70 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65 72 -6 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 73 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 68 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 69 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 68 70 -5 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 69 69 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 74 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 71 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 70 70 Julien Quesne (France) 73 71 67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 65 73 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 68 70 -4 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 70 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 73 67 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 71 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 72 74 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 74 68 -3 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 72 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 71 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 73 71 -2 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 75 70 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 73 73 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 72 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 72 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 74 72 -1 James Morrison (Britain) 71 73 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 76 70 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 70 74 Lee Slattery (Britain) 76 71 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 66 78 0 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 72 73 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 72 71 1 David Howell (Britain) 72 76 69 2 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 77 72 69 Alexander Levy (France) 74 71 73 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 77 69 72 3 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 76 69 74 4 Scott Hend (Australia) 77 69 74