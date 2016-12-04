Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Malelane -22 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 67 66 66 67 -15 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 68 70 68 67 -13 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 69 71 67 68 -12 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 67 68 68 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 67 71 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 67 71 69 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 69 70 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 68 68 74 Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 66 68 72 -11 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 70 69 67 71 -10 Keith Horne (South Africa) 69 66 67 76 Chris Hanson (Britain) 69 65 68 76 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 64 73 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 68 70 74 66 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 72 69 69 68 Paul Maddy (Britain) 74 69 70 65 -9 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 68 72 71 68 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 70 72 66 71 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 67 69 71 72 -8 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 70 73 67 70 Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 70 70 68 72 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 67 71 73 -7 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 67 70 69 75 Joel Stalter (France) 70 69 68 74 -6 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 68 71 72 71 Jake Roos (South Africa) 71 70 68 73 Matthieu Pavon (France) 72 69 71 70 -5 JC Ritchie (South Africa) 70 69 68 76 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 72 69 71 71 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 72 71 67 73 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 66 73 72 72 -4 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 65 76 73 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 72 70 73 Max Orrin (Britain) 67 73 69 75 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 71 70 73 70 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 71 70 69 74 -3 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 70 73 73 69 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 72 66 72 75 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 73 73 70 Damien Perrier (France) 69 73 71 72 Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 71 70 75 Keenan Davidse (South Africa) 73 70 71 71 -2 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 71 71 74 70 -1 Gregory Havret (France) 70 73 72 72 Colin Nel (South Africa) 68 75 70 74 Jean-Paul Strydom (South Africa) 70 72 70 75 Rhys West (South Africa) 70 73 75 69 0 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 67 69 76 76 Neil Schietekat (South Africa) 70 72 72 74 Jeff Winther (Denmark) 71 71 68 78 1 Justin Harding (South Africa) 68 71 73 77 Clement Sordet (France) 73 69 73 74 Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 72 71 74 72 Madalitso Muthiya (Zambia) 70 71 72 76 Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 70 70 74 75 2 Simon Griffiths (Britain) 73 70 74 73 Andrew Curlewis (South Africa) 75 68 72 75 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 68 75 71 76 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 69 69 76 76 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 74 68 76 72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 70 67 84 69 3 Hennie Du Plessis (South Africa) 73 69 74 75 4 Ockie Strydom (South Africa) 72 71 80 69 Callum Mowat (South Africa) 73 70 75 74 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 70 72 75 75 Chris Swanepoel (South Africa) 76 66 74 76 5 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 72 70 76 75 6 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 71 72 78 73 Peter Karmis (South Africa) 70 71 81 72 7 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 71 72 81 71 Adrien Saddier (France) 68 74 76 77 8 Anthony Michael (South Africa) 69 72 74 81
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.