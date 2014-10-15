UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Match Play Championship Group stage on Wednesday in Ash Arnold Palmer Group 1 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 2 2 George Coetzee (South Africa) 1 2 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1 4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 0 Marc McCormack Group 1 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 2 1 Paul Casey (England) 2 3 Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 0 3 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 0 Assar Gabrielsson Group 1 Victor Dubuisson (France) 2 1 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 2 3 Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 0 3 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 0 Gustaf Larson Group 1 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 2 1 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 2 3 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 0 3 Alexander Levy (France) 0
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts