Golf-Ko at top of rankings for 92nd week
March 14 (The Sports Exchange) - Lydia Ko of New Zealand is atop the Women's World Golf Rankings for the 92nd week of her career, tied with South Korea's Inbee Park for third all time.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dubai 272 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 66 68 70 274 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 70 70 68 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 68 67 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 66 68 69 275 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 71 72 66 276 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 71 70 66 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 68 68 70 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 68 68 69 277 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 67 68 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 73 64 65 75 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 69 68 70 278 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 70 67 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 69 69 67 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 74 67 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 67 70 69 72 279 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 69 69 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 69 75 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 69 69 68 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 70 67 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 70 68 69 280 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 68 70 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 73 69 67 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 71 65 73 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 67 71 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 75 69 70 66 281 Alexander Levy (France) 71 72 71 67 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 70 73 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 70 69 72 Luke Donald (Britain) 76 66 71 68 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 76 69 66 70 282 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 67 72 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 72 70 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 72 67 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 72 68 72 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 68 71 71 283 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 69 69 74 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 76 66 72 69 Romain Wattel (France) 71 70 71 71 284 Ernie Els (South Africa) 75 67 70 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 76 66 72 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 72 69 74 69 285 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 78 68 70 69 David Howell (Britain) 71 67 73 74 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 74 69 73 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 73 69 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 73 67 76 286 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 71 70 73 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 71 74 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 73 71 69 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 70 72 72 287 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 74 71 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 72 72 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 74 70 73 288 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 75 72 73 292 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 72 72 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 74 76 68 74 293 David Lipsky (U.S.) 76 75 70 72 295 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 75 74 71 75 297 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 72 75 75 298 Michael Hoey (Britain) 73 78 70 77
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.