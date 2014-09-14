Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dutch Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Zandvoort 266 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 70 62 66 267 Simon Dyson (Britain) 70 66 66 65 268 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 67 68 66 67 269 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 69 68 66 66 270 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 65 70 67 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 62 75 65 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 67 70 63 Romain Wattel (France) 67 65 64 74 271 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 66 70 65 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 65 65 72 272 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 66 66 71 69 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 68 68 65 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 66 70 67 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 73 63 70 66 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 71 65 67 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 71 67 68 66 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 66 70 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 67 72 65 273 Gary Stal (France) 66 71 65 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 67 65 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 70 67 66 274 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 67 68 68 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 67 68 71 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 66 67 69 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 70 66 67 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 69 67 70 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 66 68 67 73 275 Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 71 67 70 67 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 72 66 67 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 67 71 67 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 68 70 67 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 69 68 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 69 67 69 James Morrison (Britain) 73 67 65 70 Daniel Im (U.S.) 67 70 70 68 276 Chris Doak (Britain) 69 70 68 69 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 69 67 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 69 66 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 68 71 70 67 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 69 70 67 277 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 67 73 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 67 69 68 David Howell (Britain) 68 69 73 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 68 66 71 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 66 70 67 74 Adam Gee (Britain) 69 70 69 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 69 67 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 68 68 71 70 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 67 72 66 278 James Heath (Britain) 69 67 71 71 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 71 69 69 279 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 68 69 75 67 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 69 68 73 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 69 66 73 280 John Hahn (U.S.) 71 66 70 73 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 67 69 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 70 71 69 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 70 67 74 69 281 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68 66 75 72 John Parry (Britain) 71 69 69 72 Jack Doherty (Britain) 69 71 68 73 Jeroen Krietemeijer (Netherlands) 71 69 70 71 282 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 70 69 75 68 283 Inder van Weerelt (Netherlands) 69 70 73 71 284 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 68 72 71 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 73 67 70 74 Julien Quesne (France) 70 69 71 74 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 72 68 72 72 285 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 68 73 73 Roope Kakko (Finland) 69 69 71 76 286 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 70 70 70 76 287 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 68 72 75 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 72 68 76 71 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 69 70 77 288 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 67 73 76 72 289 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 67 72 74 76