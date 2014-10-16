Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Match Play Championship Group stage on Thursday in Ash Henrik Stenson (Sweden) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2 and 1 George Coetzee (South Africa) beat Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 2 and 1 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) beat Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 3 and 2 Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Paul Casey (Britain) 2 and 1 Victor Dubuisson (France) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3 and 2 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) beat Stephen Gallacher (Britain) by 1 hole Mikko Ilonen (Finland) beat Graeme McDowell (Britain) 2 and 1 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) beat Alexander Levy (France) 4 and 3