Jan 21 Third round scores from the Volvo Golf Champions at the par-73 course in George, South Africa on Saturday 209 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 64 76 69

Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 66 75 210 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 75 67 68

Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 68 70 211 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 71 68 72 212 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 73 70

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 71 72 213 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 71 71 214 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 68 74

Alexander Noren (Sweden) 72 68 74 215 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 68 73

Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 70 77

Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 65 77 216 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 70 72

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 70 75

Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 69 76 217 David Horsey (Britain) 69 72 76

Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 69 77 218 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 77 72 69

S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 75 71 72

Simon Dyson (Britain) 75 70 73

Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 72 77 219 Tom Lewis (Britain) 68 74 77 220 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 73 76 222 Matthew Zions (Australia) 70 75 77

Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 72 79

Robert Rock (Britain) 73 70 79 224 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 72 78 225 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 76 73 76

Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 70 75 80 226 Michael Hoey (Britain) 78 72 76

Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 74 74 78 227 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 71 76 80 236 Thomas Levet (France) 81 73 82 239 Pablo Martin (Spain) 76 73 90

