UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Malaysian Open leading first round scores at the par-72 course in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday: 64 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 64 65 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 65 66 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 66
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 66
Jyoti Randhawa (India) 66 67 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 67
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68
Joonas Granberg (Finland) 68
Romain Wattel (France) 68
Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 68
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 68
Gaurav Ghei (India) 68 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 69
Richard Green (Australia) 69
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69
Shiv Kapur (India) 69
Anthony Kang (U.S.) 69
Julien Quesne (France) 69
Lee Sung (South Korea) 69
Simon Dyson (Britain) 69
Branden Grace (South Africa) 69
Lin Wen-Tang (Taiwan) 69
Danny Willett (Britain) 69
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 70 Ben Fox (U.S.) 70
Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 70
Rhys Davies (Britain) 70
Steve Lewton (Britain) 70
Tom Lewis (Britain) 70
Scott Hend (Australia) 70
David Lipsky (U.S.) 70
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70
Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 70
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70
Sujjan Singh (India) 70
Zhang Lianwei (China) 70 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.