Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading third-round scores from the PGA Championship at the par-72 West Course in Virginia Water, England on Saturday 205 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 68 69 207 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 71 69 209 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 66 71 72 211 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 73 70
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 71 71
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 68 72
Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 69 73 212 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 68 70 74
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 70 74
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 70 74 213 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 73 69
James Morrison (Britain) 68 64 81 214 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 74 70
Federico Colombo (Italy) 69 74 71
David Higgins (Ireland) 70 70 74
Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 67 76
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 67 70 77
David Drysdale (Britain) 66 70 78 215 Simon Khan (Britain) 71 74 70
Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 75 70
Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 70 76
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 67 77
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 70 76
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 68 77
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson secured the world number one ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday.
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.