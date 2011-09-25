Sept 25 Leading final-round scores from the
Austrian Open at the par-72 course in Atzenbrugg on Sunday.
Kenneth Ferrie wins play-off at the first extra hole
276 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 72 70 67 67
276 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 73 66 70 67
277 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67 70 72 68
279 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 67 70 70 72
280 Cesar Monasterio (Argentina) 72 72 70 66
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 71 71 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 71 67 70
281 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 75 67 68
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 71 70 70 70
282 Tom Lewis (Britain) 74 70 70 68
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 72 69 69
Gary Orr (Britain) 69 71 72 70
Robert Coles (Britain) 72 65 72 73
283 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 71 71 68
Liam Bond (Britain) 66 74 74 69
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 74 69 70 70
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 73 69 70 71
Mark Brown (New Zealand) 71 70 69 73
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more golf stories