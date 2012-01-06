Jan 6 Leading second-round scores from the
Africa Open at the par-73 course in East London on Friday. The
cut was set at 141.
131 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 62
133 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 64 69
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 65 68
Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 65 68
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 64
135 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 69 66
Danny Willett (Britain) 67 68
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 66
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 66
Craig Lee (Britain) 68 67
136 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 68 68
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 72 64
Keith Horne (South Africa) 69 67
Benn Barham (Britain) 70 66
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 65
Richard Bland (Britain) 67 69
137 David Howell (Britain) 68 69
Shaun Norris (South Africa) 67 70
Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 68 69
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 66
Josh Cunliffe (South Africa) 69 68
Sam Walker (Britain) 69 68
Phillip Price (Britain) 66 71
