UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Jan 14 Leaderboard after weather-affected third round of Joburg Open at the par-71 course in Johannesburg on Saturday.
holes -15 Branden Grace (South Africa) 51 67 66
Richard Finch (Britain) 50 66 66 -14 George Coetzee (South Africa) 50 65 67 -12 Andrew Parr (Canada) 54 70 69 64
Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 54 70 66 67
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 51 67 66 -11 Danny Willett (Britain) 54 69 67 68
Michiel Bothma (South Africa) 52 68 66
Robert Rock (Britain) 50 65 67 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.