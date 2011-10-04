CRAIL, Scotland, Oct 4, European Tour chief
George O'Grady has criticised Barclays for the way they ended
their association with the Scottish Open but ruled out American
property mogul Donald Trump as a replacement to host the event.
The future of the Scottish Open was thrown into doubt last
month when Barclays, who had financed the event since 2001,
announced they were withdrawing sponsorship with immediate
effect.
"It's disappointing Barclays have chosen not to go on, and
taken a long time to tell us, in a sense," O'Grady told
reporters.
"But I see this now as a wonderful opportunity to sell a
tournament. So we're delighted to say we have quite a bit of
interest, but then interest and certainty are two different
things."
One of those interested is the business magnate and reality
television personality Trump.
Trump contacted O'Grady about the possibility of moving the
event from the popular Castle Stuart course to his Trump
International Golf Links at Balmedie near Aberdeen in Scotland
that opens to the public on July 1.
"Trump has rung me twice, once from Australia and once from
New York, offering commiserations and saying if there's anything
he can do to help," O'Grady told reporters.
"But there is no way the Trump course will be ready until
2014. So we're not going to go to his course, if we ever do, as
it's too early."
O'Grady did give Trump optimism that his course could find
it's way on to the European Tour schedule at a later date.
"I'm on record as saying it's spectacular and they're doing
everything to make it good, but it's not going to be ready,"
O'Grady said of Trump's Balmedie course.
"He was saying if there was anything he could do, just ask.
"He's in love with his golf course and his business, and the
time may come I'm certain when his course will host a big golf
event of some sort one day, because he wants it and the venue
warrants it."
Meanwhile, French Open officials have already held
discussions with the tour over the possibility of moving their
event into the slot reserved for the Scottish Open, which is
usually held a week prior to the British Open.
However, O'Grady suggested he would prefer to play on a
links course, such as Castle Stuart, the week prior to the
sport's oldest major championship in order to attract a stronger
field.
"There is enough of the world's top players who want to play
the week before the Open and on a links golf course, plus that
week has more chance of getting good American players than any
other."
O'Grady indicated the tour was hopeful of securing a new
sponsor for the Scottish Open before the end of the year and
ahead of the release of the full 2012 Race to Dubai schedule,
although he warned they could not wait forever.
"There is a cut-off date where we have to say, we can't wait
on this anymore, so a tournament is going to have to go into
that time slot. That's simply sound commercial principles."
The loss of Barclays is the second national Open in Europe
to be struggling to secure financial backing after on-going
concerns to find backers for the Irish Open.
However, if a new sponsor should be signed for the Scottish
Open, O'Grady indicated there is no guarantee of the event
returning to Castle Stuart.
"Initially, we have an agreement to go back to Castle Stuart
but there are clauses which mean that we won't be breaking
anything if we don't go back," O'Grady said.
