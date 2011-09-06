* Westwood to lead Britain and Ireland side
* Olazabal sad some players said 'no'
LONDON, Sept 6 World number two Lee Westwood and
British Open champion Darren Clarke will lead the Britain and
Ireland team in next week's Seve Trophy against Continental
Europe, organisers of the biennial event said on Tuesday.
World number 18 Ian Poulter is also in the Britain and
Ireland side that will attempt to retain the trophy they won two
years ago.
"It is a huge boost players of the calibre of Lee, Darren
and Ian have opted to play in Paris. These are players with big
worldwide reputations and impressive Ryder Cup pedigrees,"
Britain and Ireland captain Paul McGinley said in a statement.
"I think we have an extremely strong side with a good blend
of youth and experience," the Irishman added.
European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal, however, was
disappointed Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Paul
Casey and Robert Karlsson did not make themselves available for
the event.
"I'm sad all our top players are not going to be playing in
the match after Seve's death this year," Olazabal told reporters
as he practised ahead of this week's Dutch Open at Hilversum.
"But I also know the top players in the world have
commitments like the FedExCup in America, getting world ranking
points and in (world number one) Luke Donald's case trying to
finish top of the European and U.S. money lists.
"They cannot appear at every event and I am sorry they won't
be there but because I understand their situation I certainly
will not hold it against them at the Ryder Cup in a year's
time," added the Spaniard.
GREAT CHAMPIONS
The European team for the Seve Trophy includes six players
in the world's top 50 including in-form Dane Thomas Bjorn, who
has won back-to-back tour titles in the last two weeks, Italian
teenager Matteo Manassero and experienced Spaniard Miguel Angel
Jimenez.
"It is great to see so many great champions in the field and
so many fantastic young prospects like Matteo Manassero," said
Continental Europe captain Jean Van de Velde.
"With eight rookies in the two teams it means 40 percent of
the sides are newcomers to the Seve Trophy and this will be
great preparation for the day they step up to play in the Ryder
Cup."
The event takes place from Sept. 15-18 with a series of
fourballs, greensomes, foursomes and singles matches.
Britain and Ireland have won the trophy five times and
Europe once since it was launched by five-times major champion
Seve Ballesteros.
Britain and Ireland - Lee Westwood (England), Ian Poulter
(England), Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), Ross Fisher
(England), Robert Rock (England), Simon Dyson (England), Jamie
Donaldson (Wales), David Horsey (England), Mark Foster
(England), Scott Jamieson (Scotland).
Continental Europe - Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Matteo
Manassero (Italy), Alex Noren (Sweden), Francesco Molinari
(Italy), Pablo Larrazabal (Spain), Alvaro Quiros (Spain),
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain),
Anders Hansen (Denmark), Peter Hanson (Sweden)
