PARIS, Sept 12 Long-hitting Spaniard Alvaro
Quiros has pulled out of this week's Seve Trophy because of a
wrist injury, organisers said on Monday.
Quiros will be replaced by Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin in
the Continental Europe side to face Britain and Ireland in the
biennial event at St Nom La Breteche which starts on Thursday.
Jacquelin, 37, was next in line for a place in the team
through the Race to Dubai qualifying list. It will be his fourth
appearance in the competition.
"It is desperately disappointing news for Alvaro," Europe
captain Jean Van de Velde told the tour's website
(www.europeantour.com). "He wanted to play and to be able to
honour the memory of Seve.
"He is a wonderful player and a great character. Having said
that, Raphael is an outstanding player as he proved in three
previous Seve Trophies when he collected eight-and-a-half
points."
Britain and Ireland have won the trophy five times and
Europe once since the event was launched by Spanish great Seve
Ballesteros, who died earlier this year after a long battle with
brain cancer.
