May 17 Using fellow competitor John Senden's back-up driver, American Brandt Snedeker pulled off a stunning 5&4 victory over Dane Thomas Bjorn in the World Match Play Championship in Spain after his bag was delayed in transit.

The world number 26, already a winner this year on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines in January, shrugged off the disruption to take the first three holes with just 11 borrowed clubs.

"I used John Senden's back-up driver and it worked really well, so I think it's mine now. The putter I got from the pro shop - they haven't charged me yet!" the chirpy American said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

Bjorn has been suffering with a virus but Snedeker showed no mercy, moving to five up through six holes as his bag arrived from Malaga Airport, allowing the 31-year-old to have the maximum 14 clubs.

Top-ranked player Martin Kaymer, the world number nine, was trailing one of three home favourites Rafael Cabrera-Bello while defending champion Ian Poulter beat Australian Senden 3&2. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Mark Meadows)