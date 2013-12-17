LONDON Dec 17 Swede Henrik Stenson's spectacular surge to number three in the world rankings behind Tiger Woods and Adam Scott was rewarded on Tuesday when he was named the European Tour Player of the Year.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Henrik Stenson is a fully deserving winner of The Race to Dubai European Tour Golfer of the Year award," chief executive George O'Grady said in a statement.

"Henrik's unprecedented success was the result of the most tremendous consistency and hard work and to finish it all off in such style at the DP World Tour Championship to secure The Race to Dubai was quite remarkable."

Stenson's victory in Dubai last month allowed him to complete a unique double, adding his first-place finish in the European order of merit to his victory in the U.S. Tour's lucrative end-of-season FedExCup playoff series. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)