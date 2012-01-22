DUBAI Jan 22 Henrik Stenson is in no hurry to rush back into action after undergoing knee surgery late last year, the Swede resisting the temptation to play at next week's Abu Dhabi Championship if he is not ready to compete.

The 36-year old world number 216 underwent keyhole surgery on his left leg in Stockholm and has been slowly working his way back to fitness by practicing at the Emirates Club in Dubai.

"The knee seems to be okay but then there is a few things I still can't do, like squatting down, so I can only do half squats in reading putts," he told Reuters.

"It means for the time being, that I am putting most of my weight on my right knee.

"But it was an operation that I needed to have done and I have been fortunate in my career not to have had any real serious injuries like a lot of players.

"However, while I want to be competing in Abu Dhabi later this week, in an event with such a great field and huge world ranking points, I won't be tempted to rush back onto the tour and will consult with specialists before deciding to tee up."

Stenson has not competed since November's European and Asian Tour co-sanctioned Iskander Johor Open, where his 48th place finish saw him end 2011 down in 136th place in the Race to Dubai for his poorest European season in a decade.

"Last year was very disappointing with just one top-10 in 14 events and I hadn't played that poorly since 2002," Stenson added.

"I haven't won on the European Tour since 2007 and my last victory on the PGA Tour was the Players Championship in 2009.

"I'm exempt on the European Tour and my Sawgrass win means I am still exempt on the PGA Tour. Like any player, when you win a number of big tournaments like I have, you miss winning.

"If I can start playing solid again and get those processes working again I am very confident I can get myself up the world rankings and back into the majors and WGC (World Colf Championships) events for the next five or six years."

Stenson does have an exemption for the U.S. Masters in April courtesy of his Players Championship win but his ranking is not high enough to guaranteee him a spot in the other three majors.

"I will need to play well at the Qatar Masters and the Dubai Desert Classic to give myself chance of getting back inside the top-64 to at least play in next month's WGC Match Play Championship," he said.

"I won the Match Play in 2007 and it would be great to be competing in the event again."

