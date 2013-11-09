BELEK, Turkey Nov 9 Henrik Stenson was fuming after having to endure the relentless sound of mobile phones going off and cameras flashing during the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday.

Stenson featured in the same three-ball with world number one Tiger Woods for the third day running - South African Richard Sterne was the other member of the trio - and it seemed as though enough was enough for the Swede.

"There are a lot of golfing tourists here and being out with Tiger there is always going to be a bit of extra buzz around," the European Tour's money-list leader told reporters.

"But it's such an easy thing to do if you go to a golf tournament, turn the sound off your mobile phone and turn the flash off too. Happy days, no one's going to be bothered."

There are always extra peripheral distractions surrounding the golf when Woods is in action, whether it comes from his minders, reporters, photographers, television cameramen or the galleries.

"I'm not sure I'm going to be popular with the crowds," said Stenson after a three-under 69 left him trailing surprise leader Victor Dubuisson of France by six strokes.

"It was a tough day concentration-wise. All the players in our group had to back off so many times with so many photos being taken and mobile phones going off.

"I think this is probably one of the top-three hardest crowds to play in front of. It gets pretty annoying in the end and patience is running a little low," said Stenson. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)