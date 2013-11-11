BELEK, Turkey Nov 11 European money-list leader Henrik Stenson is concerned about a nagging wrist problem and may dial down his workload ahead of this week's season-ending $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 37-year-old Swede has been troubled by the injury for three weeks and could withdraw from the pro-am in Dubai in order to make sure he is ready for the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

"I'm going to speak to my physio and see what he wants," Stenson told reporters on Sunday after finishing in a tie for seventh place behind Turkish Airlines Open champion Victor Dubuisson of France.

"Maybe if I pull out of the pro-am and give it two days of full rest, maybe I can do a light practice session on Wednesday and go.

"It's obviously going to affect my preparations but it's been like that for the last three weeks so I've just got to do the best I can," added Stenson.

"Long-term I hope I'm not damaging anything that's going to take longer to get fixed later on."

Stenson, looking to be crowned Europe's number one golfer for the first time, goes into the season finale holding a lead of 213,000 euros ($284,300) over Justin Rose at the top of the money list.

Rose's fellow Britons Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Jamie Donaldson occupy third, fourth and fifth places and will also harbour hopes of overhauling the Swede in Dubai.

