LONDON Dec 12 Henrik Stenson, who overcame American Phil Mickelson in a thrilling final-round duel to triumph in the British Open at Royal Troon in July, has won the Golf Writers' Trophy for the second time in his career.

The 40-year-old Swede beat off competition from U.S. Masters winner Danny Willett, Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose and Alex Noren who captured four European Tour victories in 2016.

The award is voted by members of the Association of Golf Writers and recognises the individual, born or resident in Europe, to have made the year's most outstanding contribution to golf.

"It's wonderful to be chosen ... and I feel very honoured to win the award for a second time," said Stenson who also scooped the prize in 2013.

"It's been a fantastic season for me winning my first major at Royal Troon, winning the BMW International in Germany, winning a silver medal at the Rio Games and finishing first again in the Race to Dubai." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)