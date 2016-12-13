LONDON Dec 13 Twenty-four hours after winning the 2016 Golf Writers' Trophy, British Open champion Henrik Stenson was named the European Tour's Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Swede, who ended the season as the number one golfer in Europe, landed the Player of the Year prize for the second time.

"It has certainly been the best season of my career and to now be voted the European Tour Golfer of the Year for a second time is a fantastic way to bring the curtain down on it," Stenson said in a news release.

"There have been some great golfers who have won this award, and many more who just missed out over the years, so to receive it twice now is a huge honour."

The highlight of the campaign for Stenson, who also won the award in 2013, came when he captured his first major victory after an epic final-round duel with American left-hander Phil Mickelson in the British Open at Troon in July. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)