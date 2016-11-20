Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
DUBAI Nov 20 Sweden's Henrik Stenson has won European Tour's Order Of Merit for the second time in his career after none of his challengers could usurp his position on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday.
The 40-year-old finished the tournament in some style, carding a seven-under round of 65. His rivals for the money-list title going into the season-ending event were compatriot Alex Noren, England's Danny Willett and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.