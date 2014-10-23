LONDON Oct 23 World number four Sergio Garcia will lead a heavyweight lineup in the second edition of the Turkish Airlines Open next month, organisers told Reuters on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard joins Ryder Cup team mates Victor Dubuisson, world number five Henrik Stenson, U.S. Open winner Martin Kaymer and former world number one Lee Westwood at the penultimate event of the European Tour season.

Stenson, beaten 3 & 1 by Finn Mikko Ilonen in Sunday's Volvo World Match Play Championship final at the London Club, believes the Nov. 13-16 event held in Antalya is one of the most popular weeks on the schedule.

"The Turkish Open has already become one of the biggest and best events on the European Tour," said the Swede.

Dubuisson eclipsed the likes of Tiger Woods and Justin Rose to claim his maiden tour victory in last year's inaugural edition.

"The Turkish Open is where it all started for me and I'm delighted to be able to return," said the Frenchman who made his debut at the Ryder Cup in Scotland last month when Europe defeated the United States by 16 1/2 points to 11 1/2.

Seventy-eight players will compete for a prize fund of seven million euros ($8.87 million) at the Colin Montgomerie-designed Maxx Royal course in Antalya.

The top 60 players on the money-list after the Turkish Open will qualify for the $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from Nov. 20-23 -- the final event of the season.

($1 = 0.7893 euro) (Editing by Alan Baldwin)