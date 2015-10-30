LONDON Oct 30 South Africa's Jaco Van Zyl had his three-shot overnight lead cut to two after the second round of the Turkish Open in Antalya on Friday.

He followed his 61 on Thursday with a 69, allowing English pair Richard Bland and Chris Wood to close to within two shots on 12 under par.

Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson shared fourth place, one shot further back.

Britain's Lee Westwood, second overnight, dropped six places after a 71. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar)