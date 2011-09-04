(Adds quotes, details)

By Norman Dabell

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4 Thomas Bjorn claimed the European Masters title on Sunday with a spectacular closing nine-under-par 62 to complete back-to-back victories.

An unassailable finishing burst by the 40-year-old Dane for a 20-under-par 264 four-round total left him four shots better than Germany's world number five Martin Kaymer (65).

Two bursts by Bjorn earned him his third win of the season and the $477,000 first prize.

First, he ran in four birdies in five holes to the turn. Then he produced a magnificent finale, picking up six shots in five holes with an eagle and three birdies.

Kaymer, starting four shots adrift of the lead, began the day in breathtaking fashion, too, eagling the first and fifth holes to move to the top of the leaderboard. Bjorn soon came chasing after the German, though, and caught him with his run to the turn.

As Kaymer failed to make any further headway with a missed two-footer on the long 14th resulting in a three-putt, Bjorn pressed the accelerator.

His 14-foot eagle putt on the 15th put him two ahead of the field and, as his putter heated up even more, birdies on 17 and 18 extended his margin of victory.

Bjorn also left world number six and U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy (68) in his wake, the Northern Irishman held to a share of third place, a further stroke back on 15-under. With McIlroy was overnight leader Jamie Donaldson (70), as the Briton again failed to complete his maiden win in 10 years of trying, and fast-finishing Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa (64).

World number two Lee Westwood (70) trailed in six strokes behind Bjorn.

After Bjorn won last week at Gleneagles he said he was determined to make one last Ryder Cup appearance and his 333,333 points for winning has given him the best possible start to Europe's 2012 campaign.

"It all feels so easy at the moment and to shoot 62 on a Sunday, you've got to be delighted," he said.

"There's an awful long way to go in the Ryder Cup and we have some remarkable talent in Europe, but if I can keep playing well and stay healthy, I have a chance of making the team."

Kaymer knew where he had let the chance of the title and a climb to third in the world rankings slip through his fingers.

"Only parring the 14th and 15th hurt me, especially missing the two-foot putt," he said.

"I didn't come here to finish second, I wanted the win and to go to third in the world. But I'm hitting the ball so well I'm optimistic about trying again next week."

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories