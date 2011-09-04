(Adds quotes, details)
By Norman Dabell
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4 Thomas Bjorn
claimed the European Masters title on Sunday with a spectacular
closing nine-under-par 62 to complete back-to-back victories.
An unassailable finishing burst by the 40-year-old Dane for
a 20-under-par 264 four-round total left him four shots better
than Germany's world number five Martin Kaymer (65).
Two bursts by Bjorn earned him his third win of the season
and the $477,000 first prize.
First, he ran in four birdies in five holes to the turn.
Then he produced a magnificent finale, picking up six shots in
five holes with an eagle and three birdies.
Kaymer, starting four shots adrift of the lead, began the
day in breathtaking fashion, too, eagling the first and fifth
holes to move to the top of the leaderboard. Bjorn soon came
chasing after the German, though, and caught him with his run to
the turn.
As Kaymer failed to make any further headway with a missed
two-footer on the long 14th resulting in a three-putt, Bjorn
pressed the accelerator.
His 14-foot eagle putt on the 15th put him two ahead of the
field and, as his putter heated up even more, birdies on 17 and
18 extended his margin of victory.
Bjorn also left world number six and U.S. Open champion Rory
McIlroy (68) in his wake, the Northern Irishman held to a share
of third place, a further stroke back on 15-under. With McIlroy
was overnight leader Jamie Donaldson (70), as the Briton again
failed to complete his maiden win in 10 years of trying, and
fast-finishing Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa (64).
World number two Lee Westwood (70) trailed in six strokes
behind Bjorn.
After Bjorn won last week at Gleneagles he said he was
determined to make one last Ryder Cup appearance and his 333,333
points for winning has given him the best possible start to
Europe's 2012 campaign.
"It all feels so easy at the moment and to shoot 62 on a
Sunday, you've got to be delighted," he said.
"There's an awful long way to go in the Ryder Cup and we
have some remarkable talent in Europe, but if I can keep playing
well and stay healthy, I have a chance of making the team."
Kaymer knew where he had let the chance of the title and a
climb to third in the world rankings slip through his fingers.
"Only parring the 14th and 15th hurt me, especially missing
the two-foot putt," he said.
"I didn't come here to finish second, I wanted the win and
to go to third in the world. But I'm hitting the ball so well
I'm optimistic about trying again next week."
