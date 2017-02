- HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 8 First round play at the Dutch Open golf tournament was delayed for 45 minutes on Thursday while repairs were carried out on four of the Hilversumsche course greens which had been vandalised overnight.

Officials said they had no leads as to who had carried out the attack or why.

