(Adds detail to clarify para five)
By Tony Jimenez
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Lee Westwood is
engaged in a three-way fight for top spot in the world rankings
and nothing would please him more at this week's PGA
Championship than a runaway win in his unofficial fifth major.
The 39-year-old Briton is third in the world, just behind
Ryder Cup team mates Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy, heading into
the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth.
"I'd like to play brilliantly this week and for everybody
else to play rubbish but that's not going to happen," Westwood
told reporters on the eve of the tournament that carries a total
prize fund of 4.5 million euros ($5.74 million).
"This is a week I think everybody that plays on the tour
looks forward to. It's the jewel in our crown."
Asked if he would rather win by 10 shots or beat top-ranked
McIlroy and world number two Donald in a playoff on Sunday, the
Englishman replied: "I'd rather win by 10 strokes - that's very
easy to answer."
Westwood, who has never hoisted the PGA Championship trophy,
is still kicking himself for losing out to Donald in a playoff
last year.
"It should not have gone to a playoff," said the world
number three. "I three-putted the 16th in the last round, didn't
birdie the 17th going in with a three-iron and then missed a
five-footer for birdie at the last.
"I had my chances. It was my own fault."
Westwood was beaten by Donald in sudden death at the 18th
hole after his approach shot landed eight feet from the pin but
spun back off the green into water.
Course designer Ernie Els has tweaked the par-five closing
hole this year, making sure the grass on the fringe of the green
is long enough to avoid a repetition.
POOR SHOT
Westwood also took the blame for his mistake at the 18th in
last year's playoff.
"That didn't happen because there should have been rough
there," he explained. "It was because the wind was from the
right and I ... pitched it further left than I wanted.
"It was a poor shot. That was the reason it went in the
water."
Westwood, without his regular caddie Billy Foster this year
because of a long-term injury, said Els's constant tinkering was
helping the leafy West Course at Wentworth to get better with
every passing year.
"Designing and remodelling courses is tricky and sometimes
you need a couple of goes at it," said the former European
number one.
"I think every year we come back here it is improving and
becoming a better test."
Westwood, however, does not seem to be a fan of the
Wentworth greens.
"I spent around an hour and three quarters practising my
putting yesterday, just getting used to the speed of the
greens," he said.
"I've not putted on anything as slow as this for pretty much
most of the year."
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)