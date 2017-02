MADRID Oct 9 Britain's Lee Slattery clinched his first European Tour title when he won the Madrid Masters on Sunday by a stroke from Italy's Lorenzo Gagli.

A tired world number one Luke Donald trailed in seven shots behind Englishman Slattery, who closed with a one-under 71 and a 15-under, 273, four-round total.

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more golf