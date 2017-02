CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4 Thomas Bjorn made it back-to-back victories when he won the European Masters title on Sunday with a spectacular closing nine-under-par 62.

An unassailable finishing burst by the 40-year-old Dane for a 20-under-par 264 four-round total left him four shots better than Germany's world number five Martin Kaymer (65). (Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more golf