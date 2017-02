GEORGE, South Africa Jan 22 South Africa n Branden Grace defeated compatriots Ernie Els and Retief Goosen in a playoff to win the Volvo World Champions title at the Fancourt Links on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories