GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 28 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn won a five-man playoff to claim the Johnnie Walker Championship title on Sunday, his second victory of the season.

The former Ryder Cup player's birdie at the fifth extra hole shook off a determined George Coetzee of South Africa after the pair had gone to sudden-death with Briton Mark Foster, Spain's Pablo Larrazabal and outsider Bernd Wiesberger of Austria.

