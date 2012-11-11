SINGAPORE Nov 11 Italy's Matteo Manassero beat South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Singapore Open on Sunday after both players had finished tied on 13-under 271.

Both men birdied the par-five 18th in regulation to set up the showdown and the Italian's brilliant eagle proved enough to win the $6 million event at the Singapore Country Club when they replayed the hole a third time.

Rory McIlroy had earlier eagled the last to claim third place on 10-under after a final round six-under-par 65, one clear of halfway leader Thomas Bjorn of Denmark, who closed with a 68.

Three-times Singapore Open champion Adam Scott of Australia finished tied for fifth place alongside Italy's Francesco Molinari, the pair completing the tournament on eight-under 276. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)