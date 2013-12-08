SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 8 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn pulled away from his challengers to win the $1.25-million first prize at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday with a 20-under-par total of 268.

Bjorn sunk eagles at the 10th and 14th holes to set up a two stroke victory and shrug off a spirited challenge from Spaniard Sergio Garcia and overnight leader Jamie Donaldson of Wales.

Donaldson and Garcia were joint second with 18-under-par totals of 270.

Both Bjorn and Garcia went seven under for the day in storming fourth round displays at the Gary Player Country Club.