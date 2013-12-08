Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 8 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn pulled away from his challengers to win the $1.25-million first prize at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday with a 20-under-par total of 268.
Bjorn sunk eagles at the 10th and 14th holes to set up a two stroke victory and shrug off a spirited challenge from Spaniard Sergio Garcia and overnight leader Jamie Donaldson of Wales.
Donaldson and Garcia were joint second with 18-under-par totals of 270.
Both Bjorn and Garcia went seven under for the day in storming fourth round displays at the Gary Player Country Club. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12