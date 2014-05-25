UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Former world number one Rory McIlroy ended a tumultuous week by firing a six-under-par 66 in the final round to score a fairytale win in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman, who broke up with tennis-playing fiancee Caroline Wozniacki a few days ago, finished with a 14-under total of 274 at the European Tour's flagship event. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci