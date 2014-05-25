VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Former world number one Rory McIlroy ended a tumultuous week by firing a six-under-par 66 in the final round to score a fairytale win in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman, who broke up with tennis-playing fiancee Caroline Wozniacki a few days ago, finished with a 14-under total of 274 at the European Tour's flagship event. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)